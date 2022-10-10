Aurionpro Solutions to provide DC consultancy services to Engineers India

Aurionpro Solutions has been roped in as a Data Center Consultant for Engineers India (EIL). Venkataramanan Associates (VA Group), a prominent Architectural Firm in India, who will lead the overall project.

Data Center (DC) tier classifications are a standardised ranking system that indicate the reliability of a data center infrastructure.

This classification ranks facilities from tier I to IV, in the ascending order of reliability. Aurionpro with its experienced resources and expertise will offer consultancy for the complex process of operationalising the tier-4 DC.

