Tata Motors provides operations update for Jaguar Land Rover UK

Tata Motors announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary - Jaguar Land Rover UK, like other automotive manufacturers, is currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semi-conductors, which is having an impact on its production schedules and ability to meet global demand for some of their vehicles.

As a result, JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of nonproduction from Monday, April 26, 2021.

Manufacturing continues at the Solihull plant.

JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.

