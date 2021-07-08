Tata Motors Group wholesales up 134% YoY in Q1 FY22

Tata Motors said that the Group's global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 units., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 units., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 units., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21 lower than net loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4 FY20. Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased 41.8% YoY to Rs 88,627.90 crore.

The scrip fell 1.91% to Rs 311 on the BSE.

