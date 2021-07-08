Dolat Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2021.

Dolat Investments Ltd spiked 15.09% to Rs 89.6 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72447 shares in the past one month.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd soared 13.16% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Crest Ventures Ltd surged 11.20% to Rs 138.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10686 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd advanced 11.08% to Rs 45.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31693 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd exploded 10.94% to Rs 35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

