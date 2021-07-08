Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd and Novartis India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2021.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd surged 12.62% to Rs 20298.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 309 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd soared 9.55% to Rs 521.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34842 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd spiked 8.22% to Rs 40.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Westlife Development Ltd spurt 7.58% to Rs 555. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96400 shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd advanced 7.41% to Rs 1008.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28679 shares in the past one month.

