Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 23.99 points or 0.31% at 7647.87 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 6.83%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 5.06%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.8%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.43%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil India Ltd (down 1.83%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.19%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.09%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.57%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.78%), and Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.78%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 633.78 or 1.09% at 58647.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171.9 points or 0.99% at 17511.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.35 points or 0.51% at 29376.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.14 points or 0.69% at 8792.4.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1739 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

