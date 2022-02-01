Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 204.18 points or 0.77% at 26204.15 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.27%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.04%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.13%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.94%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.67%), MRF Ltd (down 0.4%), Escorts Ltd (down 0.15%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.14%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.39%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.22%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.07%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 633.78 or 1.09% at 58647.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 171.9 points or 0.99% at 17511.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.35 points or 0.51% at 29376.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.14 points or 0.69% at 8792.4.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1739 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)