Tata Motors records over 95% YoY growth in July'21 auto sales

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 units, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020, registering a growth of 95.3% on a YoY basis.
The company's domestic sales rose by 92% to 51,981 vehicles in July 2021 from 27,024 vehicles in July 2020. The domestic sales are higher by 19% as compared with 43,704 vehicles sold in June 2021.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 21,796 units, up 81% from 12,012 units in July 2020.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The auto major's consolidated net loss contracted to Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 June 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in Q1 June 2020. Total revenue from operations soared 107.63% YoY to Rs 66,406.45 crore in Q1 FY22.
The scrip advanced 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 296.85 on the BSE.
