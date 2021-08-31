TVS Motor gains after launching 'Built To Order' platform

TVS Motor Company rose 1.38% to Rs 527 after the company announced the launch of TVS 'Built To Order' platform, marking its foray into the factory customisation and personalisation platform.

The new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform will empower the customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement. TVS said this further strengthens the company's commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment.

TVS 'Built To Order' platform will debut with TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. The platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, head of marketing said, We are delighted to announce the launch of the new business vertical, the TVS 'Built To Order' (BTO), our first factory Customise-Personalise platform. Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

