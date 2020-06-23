Indo National Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Skipper Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Nitin Spinners Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2020.

Skipper Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Nitin Spinners Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2020.

Indo National Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 624.75 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 440 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 47.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25553 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 11.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20737 shares in the past one month.

Nitin Spinners Ltd advanced 19.93% to Rs 53.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11239 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd gained 17.09% to Rs 72.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)