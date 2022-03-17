Tata Motors Ltd spurts 2.14%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 434, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.24% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 434, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.96% on the day, quoting at 17308.7. The Sensex is at 57961.75, up 2.02%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 11.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10350.1, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 385.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 433.2, up 1.85% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 41.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.24% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

