IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Trent Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 13.24% to Rs 997.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2270 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 10.13% to Rs 179.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd soared 8.84% to Rs 148.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42178 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd added 7.87% to Rs 1267. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16835 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 172.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57795 shares in the past one month.

