Titan Company, PVR, RITES to be watched

Titan Company's consolidated net profit fell 2.08% to Rs 346.25 crore on 3.88% increase in total income to Rs 4,753.21 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

PVR reported consolidated net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 46.94 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income during the period fell 21.79% to Rs 661.78 crore. The board of directors of PVR approved the fund raising of up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each on rights issue basis.

Inox Leisure reported consolidated net loss of Rs 82.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 48.08 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income during the period fell 22.25% to Rs 376.37 crore.

Chalet Hotels' consolidated net profit rose 221.41% to Rs 42.78 crore on 14.23% fall in total income to Rs 237.63 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

RITES has received an order for consultancy services for preparation of detailed project report and providing pre-construction activities for construction of highway tunnels across certain sections on Darcha Padam road (NH-301) including approaches in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. RITES is a joint venture partner in the project and its fee is Rs 55 crore (approx.).

Gayatri Projects said the company has received the letter of award of Rs 145.53 crore from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

