IRFC signs MoU with India Infrastructure Finance Company

For cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Finance to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to Indian Railways sector.

Through this MoU, IRFC and IIFCL plan to amplify each other's capabilities, enabling them to jointly leverage the financing opportunities for viable infrastructure projects.

