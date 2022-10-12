IRFC signs MoU with India Infrastructure Finance Company

For cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projectsIndian Railway Finance Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Finance to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to Indian Railways sector.
Through this MoU, IRFC and IIFCL plan to amplify each other's capabilities, enabling them to jointly leverage the financing opportunities for viable infrastructure projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU