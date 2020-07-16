Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 46.75, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.77% slide in NIFTY and a 7.96% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.75, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 10662.25. The Sensex is at 36210.34, up 0.44%.Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 13.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14302.95, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 371.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

