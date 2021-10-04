Tata Power Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.05, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 215.78% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.05, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 28.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23000.2, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 706.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 379.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.4, up 3.9% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 215.78% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 45.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

