Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 222.15, up 13.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 319.55% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 222.15, up 13.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18148.15. The Sensex is at 60726.96, up 0.73%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 67.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24265.95, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2065.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 643.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 222.9, up 13.67% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 319.55% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 53.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

