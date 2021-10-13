Exide Industries Ltd extends rising spree

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 188.05, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.95% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% jump in NIFTY and a 47.59% jump in the Nifty Auto.

The PE of the stock is 19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

