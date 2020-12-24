Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.15, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.26% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 7.38% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.15, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 22.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16628.2, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 462.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.2, up 1.28% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 36.26% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 7.38% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

