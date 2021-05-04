Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 2.8%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 102.65, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 236.56% in last one year as compared to a 59.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.65, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14676.35. The Sensex is at 48826.15, up 0.22%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 0.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17983.4, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 304.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 452.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 102.75, up 2.34% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 236.56% in last one year as compared to a 59.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

