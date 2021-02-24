Tata Power gains on raising Rs 900 cr via NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power completes sale of defence business to Tata Advanced Systems
Tata Power records 28% YoY growth in Q3 PAT
Tata Power climbs after unit gets LoA for GSECL project
Tata Power subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power repays Rs 1500 cr of bank loans
Tata Power Solar receives LoA for solar PV project worth Rs 1200 cr
-
Tata Power Company gained 2.34% to Rs 94.15 after the company said it raised Rs 900 crore though non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.Tata Power said it raised Rs 900 crore by allotting 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs on private placement basis on 23 February 2021. These are fixed rate NCDs with annual coupon payment. India Ratings have rated the NCDs as 'IND AA/Stable.'
Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company reported 28.4% rise in net profit to Rs 248.21 crore on 7.5% increase in net sales to Rs 7597.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU