Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 202.73 points or 0.93% at 21934.14 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 5.46%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 4.41%),Thermax Ltd (up 3.4%),ABB India Ltd (up 3.18%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.94%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.39%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.82%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.54%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.81%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.5%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.91 or 0.43% at 49966.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.47% at 14776.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.91 points or 0.84% at 19972.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.17 points or 0.6% at 6693.78.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 638 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)