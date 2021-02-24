Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 44.53 points or 1.08% at 4178.6 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (up 12.39%), The Anup Engineering Ltd (up 10.82%),Voltamp Transformers Ltd (up 8.38%),Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.81%),Snowman Logistics Ltd (up 6.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 5.46%), ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (up 5.33%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.98%), Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 4.97%), and Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.94%).

On the other hand, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 3.44%), Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (down 2.22%), and Esab India Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.91 or 0.43% at 49966.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.47% at 14776.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.91 points or 0.84% at 19972.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.17 points or 0.6% at 6693.78.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 638 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

