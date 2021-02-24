3i Infotech Ltd Falls 4.87%

3i Infotech Ltd has lost 10.97% over last one month compared to 5.25% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.37% rise in the SENSEX

3i Infotech Ltd lost 4.87% today to trade at Rs 6.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.57% to quote at 24698.55. The index is down 5.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 3.55% and Sonata Software Ltd lost 1.81% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 51.8 % over last one year compared to the 24.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

3i Infotech Ltd has lost 10.97% over last one month compared to 5.25% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.57 on 12 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Mar 2020.

