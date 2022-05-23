Tata power, Tata Motors to install 7 MWp solar rooftop expansion project in Pune

-
Tata Power Company on Monday announced that it has teamed up with Tata Motors for development of a 7 Megawatt peak (MWp) solar rooftop project at Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Plant in Pune.Tata Motors and Tata Power recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project. "This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which a 10 MWp has been installed earlier," the company added.
The installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide.
Commenting on the project, Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, Tata Motors has been working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With fresh agreement to install an additional Roof Top solar plant of 7 MWp in our Pune plant in association with Tata Power, we will move closer to our goal of 100% Renewable Energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest onsite solar installation in India.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation (renewable, hydro and thermal power), transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistic, trading and consumer-facing solar rooftop and electric vehicle charging businesses.
Shares of Tata Power Company were trading 0.11% up to Rs 233.50 while Tata motors advanced 1.67% to Rs 424.95 on BSE.
