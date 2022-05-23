Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.5%, up for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4312.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4312.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 16354.4. The Sensex is at 54708.31, up 0.7%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 4.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13065.5, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4311.7, up 1.65% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 43.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

