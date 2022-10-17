Tata Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 4130.66 croreNet profit of Tata Projects reported to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 83.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 4130.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3030.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4130.663030.48 36 OPM %3.871.75 -PBDT64.71-38.33 LP PBT19.01-94.08 LP NP10.84-83.71 LP
