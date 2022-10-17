Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indus Towers Ltd Slips 5.38%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 1.04%
Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 34.08% in the March 2022 quarter
Indus Towers, Marico, TVS Motor in focus
Indus Towers Q4 PAT surges 34% YoY to Rs 1,829 cr
Quality Synthetic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 465.22% to Rs 1.30 croreNet profit of Indus Finance reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 465.22% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.300.23 465 OPM %73.85-152.17 -PBDT0.87-0.44 LP PBT0.87-0.44 LP NP0.87-2.32 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU