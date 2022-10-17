Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 77.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.90% to Rs 18.50 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 77.25% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.5010.7043.7342.068.154.588.024.455.923.34

