Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 77.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.90% to Rs 18.50 croreNet profit of Ksolves India rose 77.25% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.5010.70 73 OPM %43.7342.06 -PBDT8.154.58 78 PBT8.024.45 80 NP5.923.34 77
