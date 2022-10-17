JUST IN
Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 77.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.90% to Rs 18.50 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 77.25% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.5010.70 73 OPM %43.7342.06 -PBDT8.154.58 78 PBT8.024.45 80 NP5.923.34 77

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:31 IST

