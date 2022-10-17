JUST IN
Nifty October futures trade at discount
Business Standard

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 25.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 776.24 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 25.06% to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 776.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 571.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales776.24571.01 36 OPM %22.1825.15 -PBDT150.75126.56 19 PBT96.0676.54 26 NP62.4849.96 25

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:31 IST

