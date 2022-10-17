Choice International consolidated net profit declines 29.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 74.07 crore

Net profit of Choice International declined 29.83% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 74.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.74.0761.1017.4829.8512.6517.0411.5716.318.2111.70

