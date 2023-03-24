Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Lupin, RVNL in focus

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has acquired the balance 1.35 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 2.81 per share, of Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from Tata Steel Downstream Products (TSDPL), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for an amount aggregating to approximately Rs 17.33 crore. Consequent to the Transaction, TSAML has become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL's fuel and mobility joint venture, Jio-bp, and Piramal Group's real estate arm, Piramal Realty, announced their partnership to provide world-class EV charging solutions across all Piramal's residential projects in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two contracts worth of Rs. 3800 crore with BEL for supply of Medium Power Radar and Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Indian Air Force.

Lupin: Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Ocaliva Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RVNL: RVNL informed that Rachana -RVNL JV has received LOA for upgradation to six lane for Ahmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot Road on EPC mode in Gujarat (Package-7). The project cost is Rs. 252.21 crore (Rachana Construction Co., Mehsana Share is 60% and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Share is 40%.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics: The company has taken delivery of one container vessel M.V. SSL Kaveri. This vessel is 2553 TEU (33704 DWT).

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The board of directors of the company has considered and approved the agreement for sale of two windmills of the company situated at Village Amkhel, District Dhule, Maharashtra and Village Titane, District Dhule, Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)