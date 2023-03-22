Tata Motors, Tata Power, Hindustan Zinc, Emami in focus

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from 1 April 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government, to set up a 200 MW solar PV project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Hindustan Zinc: The board of directors of the company approved fourth interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 10985.83 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation: The board of Indian Oil Corporation has accorded 'in-principle' approval to carry out pre project activities including preparation of detailed feasibility report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs. 61077 crore.

Power Finance Corporation: The board of directors of the company approved raising of resources for the Financial Year 2023-24 through Bonds, Term loans, Commercial Paper (CP) etc. from domestic & international markets. The Company may borrow upto Rs. 80,000 crore in the FY 2023-24 excluding funds raised under Extra Budgetary Resource (EBR).

Emami: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 March 2023 to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons: The company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client 'Railways Land Development Authority' worth Rs. 313 crore approx.(excluding GST).

H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has been declared as L-l bidder by DYCE-C-CNB-ENGINEERING/North Central Railway for the project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

