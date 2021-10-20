Tata Steel BSL records PAT of Rs 1,837 crore

Tata Steel BSL's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,837.03 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 341.71 crore in Q2 FY21.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 50.5% YoY to Rs 8,308.72 crore.

Total expenses rose by 24.8% to Rs 6,492.97 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 5,203.33 crore in Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,836.71 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with a pre-tax profit Rs 342.02 crore recorded in same period last year.

Tata Steel BSL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India.

The scrip advanced 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 89.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)