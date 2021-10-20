Tata Steel BSL records PAT of Rs 1,837 crore

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel reports Q1 PAT at Rs 9,768 cr
Tata Steel BSL records 78% YoY growth in Q1FY22 crude steel production
Tata Steel BSL jumps after blockbuster Q4 numbers
Tata Steel BSL consolidated net profit rises 32165.60% in the March 2021 quarter
Tata Steel BSL consolidated net profit rises 437.60% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Tata Steel BSL's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,837.03 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 341.71 crore in Q2 FY21.
Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 50.5% YoY to Rs 8,308.72 crore.
Total expenses rose by 24.8% to Rs 6,492.97 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 5,203.33 crore in Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,836.71 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with a pre-tax profit Rs 342.02 crore recorded in same period last year.
Tata Steel BSL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India.
The scrip advanced 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 89.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU