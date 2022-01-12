Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 202.82 points or 1.05% at 19559.8 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.78%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.52%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.76%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.42%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.89%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.6%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.43%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.38%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.12 or 0.59% at 60972.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.05 points or 0.59% at 18162.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 244.46 points or 0.8% at 30678.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.9 points or 0.66% at 9101.51.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 771 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

