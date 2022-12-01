Tata Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 109.45, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.08% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.45, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18846.35. The Sensex is at 63420.09, up 0.51%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 8.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6564.2, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 385.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 429.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

