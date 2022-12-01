National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.88%, up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.45, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% jump in NIFTY and a 23.08% jump in the Nifty Media index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.45, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18846.35. The Sensex is at 63420.09, up 0.51%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 9.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6564.2, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.8, up 1.74% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is down 14.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% jump in NIFTY and a 23.08% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)