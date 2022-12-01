Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 120.4, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.3% gain in NIFTY and a 23.08% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.4, up 2.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18846.35. The Sensex is at 63420.09, up 0.51%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 13.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6564.2, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.05, up 3.34% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 33.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

