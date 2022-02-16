Tata Steel Ltd Slips 1.14%

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 2.92% over last one month compared to 0.45% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.11% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 1193.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.36% to quote at 20325.53. The index is down 0.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 0.79% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 0.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.87 % over last one year compared to the 11.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 2.92% over last one month compared to 0.45% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57734 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.6 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 656 on 19 Feb 2021.

