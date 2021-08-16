Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 1.64%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 16.19% over last one month compared to 9.08% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.32% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd rose 1.64% today to trade at Rs 1485.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.5% to quote at 21269.49. The index is up 9.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 1.22% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 143.29 % over last one year compared to the 46.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 16.19% over last one month compared to 9.08% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1498.45 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 343 on 24 Sep 2020.

