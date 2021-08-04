Tata Steel Ltd Surges 1.86%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 23.9% over last one month compared to 13.36% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.47% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 1.86% today to trade at Rs 1433.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.92% to quote at 21205.72. The index is up 13.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.58% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 166.5 % over last one year compared to the 43.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 23.9% over last one month compared to 13.36% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 62030 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1481.25 on 29 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 343 on 24 Sep 2020.

