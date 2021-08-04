Dr Reddy's re-launches Naproxen Sodium OTC Tablets in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the re-launch of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the US market, as approved by the USFDA.

Dr Reddy's OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg is an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for use as a pain reliever and fever reducer. Aleveis a trademark of Bayer HealthCare LLC. Dr Reddy's Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, will be available in multiple-pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.

Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, had US retail sales of approximately USD 316 million as of July 2021.

"The re-launch of Dr. Reddy's Naproxen Sodium Tablets, 220 mg (OTC), is an important addition to our Pain/Analgesics portfolio of OTC products," said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 August 2021. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.41% to settle at Rs 4,721.20 yesterday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products -Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APls, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)