Dr Reddy's re-launches Naproxen Sodium OTC Tablets in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the re-launch of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the US market, as approved by the USFDA.
Dr Reddy's OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg is an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for use as a pain reliever and fever reducer. Aleveis a trademark of Bayer HealthCare LLC. Dr Reddy's Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, will be available in multiple-pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.
Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, had US retail sales of approximately USD 316 million as of July 2021.
"The re-launch of Dr. Reddy's Naproxen Sodium Tablets, 220 mg (OTC), is an important addition to our Pain/Analgesics portfolio of OTC products," said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 August 2021. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.41% to settle at Rs 4,721.20 yesterday.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products -Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APls, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
