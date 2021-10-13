Tata Steel Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1359.9, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 262.11% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 162.58% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1359.9, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Tata Steel Ltd has dropped around 6.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5829.35, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1367.45, up 2.49% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 262.11% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 162.58% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

