HCL Technologies partners with The ODP Corporation

HCL Technologies announced that The ODP Corporation (ODP) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner.

HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP's business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.

As part of this agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalized and intuitive IT services. ODP will also benefit from HCLTech's vast experience in application modernization and operating model transformation to further evolve as an agile, product-centric IT organization.

