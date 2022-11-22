Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 1.66%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 2.84% over last one month compared to 4.21% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 1.66% today to trade at Rs 100.9. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.27% to quote at 1821.07. The index is up 4.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 0.46% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 0.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 0.81 % over last one year compared to the 4.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2513 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82 on 22 Nov 2021.

