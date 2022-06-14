WPIL spurts on securing order worth Rs 431 cr

WPIL rose 2.04% to Rs 1084 after the company received an order from the Government of West Bengal for execution of a turnkey project worth Rs 430.87 crore.

The turnkey project comprises "Surveying, Design, Construction, Supply, Laying, Erection & Commissioning of a Clear Water Reservoir and a Ground Level Reservoir and Pumping Main for conveyance of treated water to twenty nine OHR Sites, as per scope of works, for augmentation of Surface Water based Water Supply Scheme for arsenic affected areas of Budge Budge - II, Bishnupur-11 and part of Budge Budge-I (Mayapur GP) Blocks in the district of South 24 Parganas," the company said.

The order is expected to be completed over a period of 24 months, it added.

WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems. Its consolidated net profit surged 31.3% to Rs 49.27 crore on a 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 422.57 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)