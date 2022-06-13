RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Aptech Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2022.

RBL Bank Ltd lost 20.82% to Rs 89.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd crashed 9.66% to Rs 104.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 8.87% to Rs 220.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10408 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd corrected 8.32% to Rs 207.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24745 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd fell 7.78% to Rs 432.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46752 shares in the past one month.

