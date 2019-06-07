White Organic Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vitesse Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Piccadily Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 96.10% to Rs 45.24 croreNet loss of White Organic Agro reported to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 96.10% to Rs 45.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.12% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 262.54% to Rs 162.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.2423.07 96 162.0244.69 263 OPM %-13.112.95 -1.573.56 - PBDT-5.791.31 PL 3.342.98 12 PBT-5.791.30 PL 3.332.94 13 NP-6.130.41 PL 2.362.05 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU