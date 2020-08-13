JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V B Industries standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

TCI Developers consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net profit of TCI Developers declined 15.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.372.60 -9 OPM %52.7449.23 -PBDT1.231.39 -12 PBT0.861.02 -16 NP0.560.66 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU