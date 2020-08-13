TCI Developers consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net profit of TCI Developers declined 15.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.372.6052.7449.231.231.390.861.020.560.66

