V B Industries standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
G V Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2019 quarter
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.12% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of V I P Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 50 cr
-
Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of V B Industries rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.25 68 OPM %76.1960.00 -PBDT0.320.15 113 PBT0.320.15 113 NP0.240.11 118
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU