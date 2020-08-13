JUST IN
V B Industries standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of V B Industries rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.420.25 68 OPM %76.1960.00 -PBDT0.320.15 113 PBT0.320.15 113 NP0.240.11 118

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 11:01 IST

